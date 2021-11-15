The Rams may have both of their newest acquisitions in the lineup against the 49ers on Monday night.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham is set to play after signing with the team late last week and it looks like linebacker Von Miller is also on the right track to make his Rams debut.

Miller missed the final game before the trade deadline with an ankle injury and was traded by the Broncos to the Rams the next day. He did not play against the Titans in Week Nine, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is optimism about his outlook for Monday.

Miller was listed as questionable after limited practices on Friday and Saturday, which is more practice time than he had in his first week with the team and it appears to have him on the path to the lineup for his new team.

Report: Optimism about Von Miller playing Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk