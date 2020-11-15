Report: There’s optimism surrounding Julian Edelman’s recovery

The New England Patriots may find themselves pleased at how quickly receiver Julian Edelman returns from a knee procedure, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Edelman went on injured reserve after getting surgery on his knee. He had been limited for every practice leading up to the procedure with the knee issue. He was also getting the third-most snaps among receivers.

He seems to be making a steady recovery. Bill Belichick said he expected Edelman to return this season, but the coach did not share a timeline. The soonest the receiver could return is in Week 11 against the Texans in Houston. If he takes the practice field on Wednesday, it could be an indicator that it’s at least possible.

From ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

Things can always change in an instant, but I heard some optimism from those close to receiver Julian Edelman with how his knee has responded since he underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure on Oct. 29. That optimism is a result of some recent on-field work, in which Edelman was apparently moving well, but the key will be how the knee responds as he continues to stack days together.

He has 21 catches for 315 yards on the season. His numbers were buoyed by his eight-catch, 179-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 2. He has been otherwise inconsistent.