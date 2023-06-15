The Patriots and receiver DeAndre Hopkins continue their multi-day visit. Will it become more than that? Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that “optimism” exists on both sides for a deal to be reached between the Patriots and Hopkins. Over the weekend, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com floated the notion of a $10 million salary with an [more]

Report: Optimism exists that Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins will strike a deal originally appeared on NBC Sports