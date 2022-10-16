Jameis Winston is active for the Saints on Sunday, but he won’t be starting at quarterback against the Bengals.

Andy Dalton will be the starter for the third straight week and a report on Sunday morning indicates that he may be remaining in that role beyond Winston’s recovery from the back and ankle injuries that sidelined him the last two weeks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is an “opportunity” for Dalton to remain the team’s starter with a good outing against the Bengals because he has impressed them thus far. Dalton is 36-of-52 for 423 yards, two touchdowns and an interception over the last two weeks and the Saints have gone 1-1 in those games.

The Saints head to Arizona after playing the Bengals and then return home for games against the Raiders and Ravens.

Report: Opportunity for Andy Dalton to remain Saints starter after Jameis Winston is healthy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk