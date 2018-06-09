Report: Only pleading from his family could keep LeBron James with Cavaliers

LeBron James – on the verge of getting beaten handily by the Warriors in the second straight NBA Finals – not only knows the Cavaliers don’t measure up, he’s openly discussing it. Golden State with Kevin Durant presents a challenge above and beyond anything LeBron has ever faced.

That’s why many expect him to leave Cleveland this summer.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Those privy to James’s thinking say that at this stage, pleading from family members appears to be the only force that could persuade him to extend his second stint with the Cavs and resist the opportunity to switch teams, as he did in 2010 and again in 2014. The leaguewide belief, of course, is that chasing championships is James’s priority, which necessitates relocating to a team far better equipped to do so than the Cavaliers.

Previously at NBC Sports: LeBron James says his wife’s and mom’s initial reaction to returning to Cleveland: ‘F— that’