At the start of training camp, Ryan Pace said "everything is on the table" to find their starting kicker for Week 1, not ruling out the possibility of a future free agent signing or trade.

Baltimore Ravens backup kicker Kaare Vedvik could be sitting at the metaphorical table.

He's a popular name for kicker-needy teams, and now the New York Daily News is linking him to the Bears with their latest report on the Jets' own kicking situation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik is another name to watch if the Jets aren't satisfied with any of guys trying out today. They had interest in Vedvik last summer, per sources.



But NYJ thinks the Bears will ultimately trade for him. https://t.co/6anyfeOksg



— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) August 10, 2019

The 25-year-old former soccer player stood out in the Ravens first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, hitting kicks from 55, 45, 26 and 29 yards and also delivering two punts of over 50 yards.

"I fully expect that he'll kick well enough for us to trade him," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason. "That's kind of the goal. He's capable of kicking in the NFL. We probably could have traded him last year."

For the Bears, Elliott Fry hit his only field goal Thursday against the Panthers from 43 yards - the same distance as Cody Parkey's "double doink" - while Eddy Pineiro missed from 48 and later hit from 23.

Story continues

If Pace wants to strike a deal for the Ravens kicker, he could have some competition from teams like the Jets and Arizona Cardinals, but at least one of them reportedly feels Vedvik should already be packing his bags for Chicago.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Report: One team thinks Bears will trade for Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago