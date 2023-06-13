Report: Olympic medalist, sprinter Tori Bowie died due to complications of childbirth

Tori Bowie won all three of her Olympic medals at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil

Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died last month due to complications from childbirth, according to USA Today .

Bowie was 32.

Bowie was found dead in her Orlando, Florida, area home on May 2, though a cause of death was not initially given. According to an autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, Bowie was estimated to be about eight months pregnant and was undergoing labor at the time of her death.

It’s unclear specifically what led to Bowie’s death, but officials said possible complications included respiratory distress and eclampsia — which is the onset of seizures or a coma, per the Mayo Clinic .

Bowie was found in her home by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies, who were conducting a welfare check after she had “not been seen or heard from in several days.”

Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She was the anchor on the gold medal-winning 4x100-meter relay team alongside Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner. She also won silver in the 100-meter dash and bronze in the 200-meter dash.

Bowie also won bronze in the 100-meter dash at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, and won both the 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London. She finished fourth in the long jump at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar, too.

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ES83SjM7u4 — Icon Management Inc. (@iconmanagement) May 3, 2023

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” her management company wrote on social media last month. “Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

We join our friends at USA Track & Field and across the Olympic community in mourning the passing of 3x Olympic medalist Tori Bowie.



She was an admired friend, teammate, and a great representative of Team USA. We send our sincere condolences to all who know and loved her. pic.twitter.com/rbZ2JTYeQy — Team USA (@TeamUSA) May 3, 2023