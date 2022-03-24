Report: OL Ryan Bates intends to sign offer sheet from Bears

The Chicago Bears are looking to overhaul the offensive line this offseason to protect quarterback Justin Fields. They already made one move to lock down a center in Lucas Patrick. Now, it sounds like they’re close to landing another starter.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, restricted free agent Ryan Bates intends to sign an offer sheet from the Bears. Bates has been with the Buffalo Bills since 2019, where he became an integral part of their offensive line since 2020.

Bates has been in high demand, where he’s had visits with the Bears, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings over the last week. But given Bates is a restricted free agent, the Bills have five days to match the contract Chicago is offering Bates.

Sounds like Ryan Bates intends to sign an offer sheet from the #Bears. When he does, #Bills will have 5 days to match the contract. He also visited #Patriots and #Vikings. Bates is a restricted free agent. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 24, 2022

Bates, 25, was an undrafted free agent by the Eagles in 2019 before being traded to Buffalo later that season. As a rookie, he appeared in just eight games. But he’s been a two-year starter in the years that followed, where he’s played at both left and right guard.

Buffalo offered Bates an original round tender of $2.4 million, which means they can match any contract offer by the Bears or other teams interested in his services, per RFA rules.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bills won’t be eligible for draft-pick compensation if they don’t march Chicago’s offer, as Buffalo gave him the low tender.

Story continues

List