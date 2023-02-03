Report: Oklahoma and Texas not expected to join SEC in 2024

The SEC landscape is going to look a lot different in the relatively near future with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, but the timeline for that move remains murky.

Both schools are under contract with the Big 12 until the 2025-26 academic year, and though it has been heavily rumored that they would try to get out of that deal early, it seems that is not going to happen, after all.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, attempts to get out of that contract early have been unsuccessful. The current expectation is that no deal will be struck, and they will remain in the Big 12 through the 2024 season.

Sources: The effort for Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 a year early and join the SEC in 2024 has stalled and at this point is unlikely to come to fruition. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 3, 2023

The Big 12 has added Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU to mitigate the loss of two of its top programs, and the Big 12 will be at 14 teams at least during the 2023 season. Based on Thamel’s report, the league may stay at that size in 2024, as well.

The arrival of the Sooners and Longhorns will almost certainly spell the end of the SEC’s current divisional and scheduling format, but it seems that may not be coming into play until the 2025 season.

