Report: Oklahoma and Texas football programs unlikely to join SEC in 2024

The plan for Oklahoma and Texas to leave for the Southeastern Conference as early as 2024 has hit a snag and now the two schools will likely join the league in 2025 as originally planned, ESPN.com reports.

According to the report, the two schools, their current conference, the Big 12, and FOX and ESPN, the television networks that have the conference's media rights, could not agree to terms on a deal for early entry into the current 14-team SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas were set to become SEC conference members on July 1, 2025, after the expiration of the current Big 12 Grant of Rights. The newest twist in conference realignment started in July 2021 after reports the heated rivals were planning on ditching the Big 12 for a more lucrative league.

That means the biggest moneymakers in the Big 12 will be joined Brigham Young Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida, making it a 14-team league starting this academic year and the football teams will again continue without divisions with the conference title matchup decided on best win percentage within the league.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oklahoma, Texas unlikely to join SEC in 2024, per report