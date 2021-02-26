Report: Oklahoma target Kendal Daniels released from Texas A&M national letter of intent

Feb. 26—Kendal Daniels, a major Oklahoma target in the 2021 recruiting class, has reportedly been released from his national letter of intent, which he signed with Texas A&M in December.

Daniels had considered Texas A&M, OU, Clemson and LSU before ultimately committing to and signing with the Aggies. It appears the Sooners, and the rest of his suitors, will get a second chance at landing his services.

SoonerScoop.com's Bob Przybylo was first to report the news Friday afternoon.

Rivals.com ranked Daniels No. 133 in its Class of 2021 national recruiting rankings and the top player from the state of Oklahoma.

The Beggs product is considered a four-star prospect and the ninth-best safety in his recruiting class.

If the Sooners are able to attract Daniels to Norman, he would become the 17th member of OU's 2021 signing class. He would also give OU three four-star defensive back prospects, joining Latrell McCutchin and Damond Harmon.

