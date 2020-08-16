Report: Oklahoma star RB Kennedy Brooks opting-out of 2020 season

This weekend Coach Lincoln Riley revealed nine Oklahoma players had tested positive for COVID-19. The impact of the pandemic is going to hit the Sooners in another fashion, too, as star running back Kennedy Brooks is opting out of the 2020 season, according to a report.

The Big 12 is one of the few conferences — ACC and SEC — continuing with plans to play in 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic.

BREAKING NEWS: #Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, will opt out of the upcoming season, sources tell @TheAthleticCFB. https://t.co/Y85Yzco9Le — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 16, 2020





Kennedy Brooks is a redshirt junior who has 2,067 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He is from Mansfield, Tx.

Some of the highlights of his career in Norman, which appears to be over.

2019

A second-team All-Big 12 honoree by league’s coaches and media … played in 13 contests and started each of the last 10 in which he appeared (missed the game at Kansas [10/5] due to injury) … rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 155 carries … ranked ninth nationally and first in Big 12 by averaging 6.5 yards per carry … recorded four 100-yard rushing games …

2018

A USA Today Freshman All-American … a Pro Football Focus Second-Team All-American … an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention choice by league’s coaches … ranked third nationally with 8.9 yards per rush (minimum 9.0 carries per game) … eclipsed 100-yard rushing mark in five games … rushed for over 165 yards in four of last six games of regular season … rushed for a career-high 182 yards and a score on 21 carries in regular season finale at West Virginia …

HIGH SCHOOL

A four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and Scout and a three-star prospect by 247Sports … rated as the No. 122 recruit in the country by Scout, No. 183 by Rivals and No. 311 by 247Sports … touted as the 12th-best running back by Scout, 13th-best by Rivals, 20th-best by 247Sports and 27th-best by ESPN … 23rd-ranked player in the state of Texas by Rivals, 42nd by 247Sports and 47th by ESPN … finished his career with 7,658 rushing yards and 96 touchdowns on 885 carries (8.7 yards per rush) …