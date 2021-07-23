Report: Oklahoma Sooners’ move to the SEC was 6 months in the making

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns have dominated the sports conversation the last couple of days after initial reports the Big 12’s most important members were exploring a move to the SEC.

According to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American Statesman, the move has been six months in the making.

Prominent Big 12 source tells the American-Statesman the Texas-OU move to the SEC is almost done. "They've been working on this for a minimum of 6 months, and the A&M leadership was left out of discussions and wasn't told about it." Move could become official in a week. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) July 23, 2021

The report from the Houston Chronicle took the world by storm on Wednesday, and as Wednesday progressed into Thursday, the migration of two of the biggest brands in college football became more of a reality.

Texas A&M voiced its displeasure with the report early on. Considering its frustration over the Longhorn Network, which led to its departure in the first place, it’s not surprising the Aggies are upset, and it’s also not surprising they were left out of discussions about conference expansion, including the Longhorns.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns would make the 15th and 16th members of the SEC and would change the landscape of college football as we know it.