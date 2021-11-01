Report: Oklahoma Sooners flip wide receiver with OU ties from the Oregon Ducks

This weekend wasn’t just good for Oklahoma on the field. We chronicled before the game, the Sooners would have some visitors in town for their matchup with Texas Tech. At the top of the list sat Nicholas Anderson. He was an Oregon commit and was in town to watch the Sooners play on an unofficial visit.

Whatever took place on this visit, had a profound impact on Anderson as he flipped his commitment from the Oregon Ducks to the Oklahoma Sooners.

It should be noted that Nicholas Anderson is no stranger to the Crimson and Cream. He’s the younger brother of former Sooners great Rodney Anderson. It may seem as though a visit in the game-day atmosphere once again was all Anderson needed to make his decision. He’s now the lone wide receiver committed for Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class and is a much-needed addition after Oklahoma lost three previous commits at the wide receiver position.

Anderson is tall at 6’3 and is long, lanky, and has track speed. He can fly and he’ll have to add weight but he’s considered one of the best route runners in the state of Texas for his class. This is a very solid pickup for Oklahoma at a position that needed depth in this class.

Anderson may be a project receiver but with his athletic gifts, he’s worth bringing in and seeing how he develops under outside wide receiver’s coach Dennis Simmons’ tutelage.

Nicholas Anderson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 n/a 44 55 Rivals 3 n/a 65 63 ESPN 4 106 22 13 247 Composite 4 237 38 38

Vitals

Hometown Katy, TX Projected Position WR Height 6’3 Weight 195

Recruitment

Offered on November 1st, 2021

visit on October 30th, 2021

Offers

Oregon Ducks

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn Tigers

USC Trojans

Tennessee Volunteers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Florida State Seminoles

Virginia Tech Hokies

Stanford Cardinal

Crystal Ball



Film

Nicholas Anderson film

Twitter

