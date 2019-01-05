Oklahoma hires Ohio State assistant Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator

Alex Grinch spent the 2018 season at Ohio State after spending three seasons as Washington State’s defensive coordinator. (Getty Images)

Alex Grinch is officially the man tasked with making Oklahoma’s defense a lot better in 2019.

Grinch, the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State with Greg Schiano, was announced as Oklahoma’s new defensive coordinator on Friday. Grinch would replace Ruffin McNeill, who took over as the Sooners’ defensive coordinator following the midseason firing of longtime defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman initially reported the news.

“This is a unique opportunity at one of the premier institutions under elite leadership,” Grinch said in a release. “Oklahoma is in the top one percent. There’s no faking it in this business. You’re either it or you’re not. Oklahoma is one of those programs.”

Oklahoma’s defense was by far the worst of the four teams that made the College Football Playoff. The Sooners gave up over 33 points per game and opposing offenses averaged over six yards per play. The 33.3 points per game Oklahoma allowed was 101st in the country among 130 teams.

Oklahoma lost 45-34 to Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 28-0 lead before Oklahoma scored in the second quarter.

The Sooners’ defense put a damper on the season Oklahoma’s historically prolific offense had. The Sooners averaged over 8.5 yards per play with Heisman-winning QB Kyler Murray at the helm, the most of any team in the history of college football. Oklahoma’s 48 points per game was the most of anyone in college football in 2018.

Stoops had been Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator since 2012 when he came back to the school after he was fired at Arizona. He stayed on Oklahoma’s coaching staff when his brother Bob Stoops retired before the 2017 season and handed the coaching reins over to offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

Grinch came to Ohio State from Washington State, where he served as the team’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2015-2017. Before moving to Washington State, Grinch was the safeties coach at Missouri.

