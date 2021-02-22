Report: Oklahoma football player suffers serious eye injury in bar fight

Oklahoma wide receiver Spencer Jones was seriously injured following an altercation at a local bar.

According to OU Daily, Jones was involved in a fight in the bathroom of Logies on the Corner, an establishment just off Oklahoma’s campus in Norman. The altercation, which reportedly took place either late Saturday, Feb. 13 or in the early-morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 14, nearly cost Jones an eye, according to his attorney.

Woodbrow “Woody” Glass, Jones’ attorney, told OU Daily that Jones had to have surgery to save his left eye. Glass said the doctor who performed the surgery said that Jones was “extraordinarily lucky” that he “didn’t lose the eye altogether.”

“He was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover,” Glass said.

Video of the incident surfaced on social media and shows Jones being tackled to the ground, hit repeatedly in the face and put into a chokehold. Including Jones, the video shows four individuals involved in the scuffle.

At the beginning of the video, Jones tells another man to “get the f*** out of here.” There is also a bit of pushing. Soon after, Jones gets punched in the face and taken to the ground. Glass said that Jones was playing the role of “peacekeeper.”

According to the Daily, both Oklahoma officials and local police are aware of the situation.

Jones, a senior, transferred to Oklahoma from Liberty in 2018. He arrived at OU as a walk-on and served as the Sooners’ starting holder during the 2020 season. In December, he was put on full scholarship by OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

