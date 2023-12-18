Report: OKC Thunder shown interest in Isaiah Stewart

Over a quarter into the 2023-24 regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best teams in the league.

OKC ranks in the top seven in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating. The Thunder are in second place in the Western Conference standings with a 16-8 record.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be one of the best players in the league as he strengthens his MVP case. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are both off to successful seasons thus far.

If the Thunder continue to play at the level they’ve shown through two months of the season, they’ll likely be viewed as buyers in the upcoming trade deadline as they’re set to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

An area of improvement for the Thunder is the rebounding department. OKC ranks 29th in rebounding rate at 47.1%. They’re 26th in total rebounds per game at 41.1.

One possible upgrade resides with the lowly Detroit Pistons — who’ve lost an astonishing 23 games in a row. According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the Thunder are one of three teams showing great interest in Isaiah Stewart. The other two are the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

Stewart has averaged 10.2 points on 45.5% shooting, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 25 games this season. He’s also shooting 36.7% from 3 on 3.6 attempts.

If the Thunder were to acquire Stewart, it would be a long-term commitment. The 22-year-old is in the final year of his rookie deal and is set to begin a four-year, $60 million extension next season.

It’s unknown what the Pistons would ask for, but the minimum would likely be a bundle of draft picks as they’re likely to finish with top-three lottery odds in the 2024 NBA draft.

If the Celtics and Mavericks are the only two other teams pushing hard for Stewart, then the Thunder could easily beat out any type of draft compensation they might offer.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire