Report: OKC Thunder’s new arena location revealed

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s new arena has officially planted its flag on a location.

The new OKC arena — which will open by the 2029-30 season with a 25-year lease — will reportedly be built across the street from Paycom Center at Prairie Surf Studios.

This shouldn’t be a shocker as this has been speculated as a popular option for a new arena. The Prairie Surf Studio CEO announced that they wouldn’t renew their lease with the Cox Convention Center beyond 2025.

OKC voters overwhelmingly supported the approval of a new downtown arena to secure the long-term future of the Thunder this past December. It won in a landslide election.

The Thunder have called Paycom Center their home since their arrival in 2008. The arena opened in 2002 and is one of the smallest/oldest arenas in the NBA.

