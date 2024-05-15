Report: Oilers star Draisaitl, a 2025 free agent, linked to Sharks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Leon Draisaitl … to the San Jose Sharks?

I’ll say flat out, that sounds like a real, real reach to me.

But when not only one, but two NHL insiders are speculating openly about the Edmonton Oilers star joining the Sharks?

Well, it’s a fun off-season story, at least.

“Do you think Draisaitl would go to San Jose because their owner is German?” ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski asked on “The Jeff Marek Show,” at roughly the 28-minute mark today. “Have you ever heard that?”

“That’s kind of been whispered for a while,” Marek responded.

Wyshynski counted off the reasons why Draisaitl, a UFA after the 2024-25 NHL season, could be interested in the Sharks besides their German owner Hasso Plattner:

“Emerging market, great young players," Wyshynski said. "They will obviously compensate him.”

“People have speculated on that now for at least a year, maybe longer,” Marek said.

So keep in mind, this is pure speculation.

