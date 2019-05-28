Report: Oilers to name Tippett as coach

The Edmonton Oilers will introduce Dave Tippett as their coach at a news conference on Tuesday, Sportsnet reported.

Tippett will replace Ken Hitchcock, who was fired May 7 as general manager and president of hockey operations following a 35-38-9 season.

Ken Holland, a longtime executive with the Detroit Red Wings, was named general manager.

Tippett has 14 seasons of head coaching experience, first with the Dallas Stars (2002-09), then with the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes (2009-2017). He has a career coaching record of 553-413-28.

Under Tippett, 57, the Stars made the playoffs five times and the Coyotes three times. He won the Jack Adams Award, given to the NHL's top coach, in 2010.

The Oilers have made the playoffs just once since their loss in the Stanley Cup Final in 2006.

