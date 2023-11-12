Report: Oilers fire head coach Jay Woodcroft after abysmal start to season
The Edmonton Oilers are making a change behind the bench.
The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly fired head coach Jay Woodcroft amid a disappointing start to their season per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
The move comes days after Edmonton lost to the lowly San Jose Sharks, pulling the pair into a tie for last place in the NHL. The Oilers did bounce back on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, however it ultimately proved not to be enough.
Woodcroft finishes his tenure with the Oilers with a cumulative 79-41-13 record over three partial seasons in Edmonton.
No potential successor has been named yet, as Edmonton currently sits a disastrous 3-9-1 six weeks into the season.
More to come.