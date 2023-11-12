Report: Oilers fire head coach Jay Woodcroft after abysmal start to season

The Edmonton Oilers are making a change behind the bench.

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly fired head coach Jay Woodcroft amid a disappointing start to their season per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Jay Woodcroft (Getty)

The move comes days after Edmonton lost to the lowly San Jose Sharks, pulling the pair into a tie for last place in the NHL. The Oilers did bounce back on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, however it ultimately proved not to be enough.

Woodcroft finishes his tenure with the Oilers with a cumulative 79-41-13 record over three partial seasons in Edmonton.

No potential successor has been named yet, as Edmonton currently sits a disastrous 3-9-1 six weeks into the season.

