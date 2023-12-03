Report: Ohtani likely to make free agency decision within next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes have taken the MLB offseason by storm, but a final resolution could be on the horizon.

The two-way Japanese superstar likely will decide on a team within the next week, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday, citing a source engaged with the top end of the free-agent market.

Morosi's report lines up with a similar report from Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, who revealed the negotiations for the 2021 and 2023 AL MVP were nearing their conclusion, with a small selection of teams meeting with Ohtani and his representatives in Los Angeles this weekend, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

While the Giants reportedly are making a strong push for baseball's most polarizing player, their current status among the potential suitors is unclear, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday.

"The San Francisco Giants have long had a fondness for Ohtani, though where they stand in these sweepstakes is unknown," Passan wrote.

San Francisco's unknown place in the race to sign Ohtani might be nerve-wracking for fans, but it also could signal a positive for Farhan Zaidi and the Giants front office's pursuit of one of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen.

Last month, Passan reported there is an intense desire from Ohtani's camp to keep negotiations with teams close to the vest while having any potential leaks from prospective visits held against the team in question.

"If there is one thing to know about Shohei Ohtani's free agency, it's that you are unlikely to know much about it until he signs somewhere," Passan wrote. "If visits between Ohtani and a team are reported publicly, it will be held against the team, so the circles will be tiny and tight."

Ohtani dominated the 2023 MLB season, crushing an AL-high 44 home runs while slashing .304/.412/.654 and going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 22 starts en route to MVP honors.

Ohtani had surgery on his throwing elbow in September, and Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who did the procedure, said the two-way star is expected to hit without restriction in 2024 and be able to pitch again in 2025, per CBSSports.com.

Ohtani's bat alone still holds tremendous value, and the allure of a star player the likes of which the Bay Area has not seen since Barry Bonds mashed home runs into McCovey Cove makes him the most prized offseason asset the Giants have ever pursued.



