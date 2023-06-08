Report: Ohio’s top 2024 prospect to officially visit Ohio State at the end of June

One of the nation’s best prospects resides in Springfield, Ohio and the home state team, Ohio State has a legit chance at keeping the star in-state.

Cornerback Aaron Scott, ranked as the 6th best at his position and 56th overall player according to the 247Sports composite, released his top five recently.

In a report by 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Scott has scheduled his visit to Columbus for the weekend of June 23rd. The cornerback said his “family loves them. Being able to play for one of the national contending teams every year. It doesn’t get better than that and staying home. I feel like they get a lot of DBs to the draft. Why not go to a school that gets your position to the draft every year. I feel it makes sense if it were to happen.”

247Sports's No. 3 CB Aaron Scott takes visits to #Oregon #Michigan and #OhioState the next three weekends and the Springfield (Ohio) High standout previews each trip. https://t.co/ErqZ236MW4 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 6, 2023

Scott has also set up visits to Oregon and Michigan, those two should be viewed as the Buckeyes top competition. He also told Wiltfong that he wants to commit in July, so the visits will go a long way to helping Scott make his decision.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always hard to read into how visits are stacked, but at the current moment, Ohio State will get the final shot at wooing Scott.

More!

Spring football might be coming to Ohio but not the way you think Highly coveted cornerback has Ohio State in top seven College Football might not be returning to your game consoles after all Glenville 2024 tight end has Ohio State in his final five schools Ohio State moves on in 2025 Oklahoma tight end’s recruitment

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire