Report: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hamstring) out vs. Rutgers

Sources: Ohio State will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Rutgers. https://t.co/QUcDUG8kBy — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 1, 2022

Ohio State will have to beat Rutgers without their top pass-catcher.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, Smith-Njigba has been plagued by injuries to start the 2022 season.

Hopefully, he’s able to get back to full strength soon, and show off the impressive skill set that could make him a top-10 pick in next year’s draft.

