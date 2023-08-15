Report: Ohio State vs. Maryland to stream on Peacock, OSU vs. Purdue to kick off at noon

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
2 min read

Ohio State has added two more kickoff times to its 2023 football schedule.

According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Ohio State will kick off its home game against Maryland Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m., while the Buckeyes' road matchup against Purdue Oct. 14 will kick off at noon.

Ohio State vs. Maryland will be shown on Peacock, while the Buckeyes' road matchup with Purdue will be on FOX.

The Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins will be their first on a streaming platform after the Big Ten signed a new television partnership with NBC and Peacock ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Ohio State has not confirmed the kickoff times and television information for either the Maryland or Purdue games.

The Buckeyes still have to schedule kickoff times and assign television networks for their matchups against Penn State Oct. 21, Wisconsin Oct. 28, Rutgers Nov. 4 and Minnesota Nov. 18.

Ohio State's game times and television assignments have already been set for its matchups with Indiana (3:30 p.m. Sept. 2, CBS), Youngstown State (12 p.m. Sept. 9, Big Ten Network), Western Kentucky (4 p.m. Sept. 16, FOX), Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, NBC), Michigan State (7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, NBC) and Michigan (12 p.m. Nov. 25, FOX).

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

  • Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

  • Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

  • Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

  • Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

  • Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

  • Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana, 12 p.m., FOX

  • Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

  • Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

  • Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

  • Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll: Preseason

  1. Georgia (61)

  2. Michigan

  3. Alabama (4)

  4. Ohio State (1)

  5. LSU

  6. Southern California

  7. Penn State

  8. Florida State

  9. Clemson

  10. Tennessee

  11. Washington

  12. Texas

  13. Notre Dame

  14. Utah

  15. Oregon

  16. TCU

  17. Kansas State

  18. Oregon State

  19. Oklahoma

  20. North Carolina

  21. Wisconsin

  22. Mississippi

  23. Tulane

  24. Texas Tech

  25. Texas A&M

