Report: Ohio State is trying to flip two 2024 defensive targets

With recruiting, any prospect committed is just a tentative agreement with the school until they are able to officially sign and that means that Ohio State, like others, continue to recruit players who have made their verbals.

The Buckeyes situation is unique, they have assembled one of the top offensive groups of commits in the country, so their recently focus has been on the defensive side of the ball.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

They have hit on a few of their main targets, defensive tackle Justin Scott and cornerback Miles Lockhart.

There were a few that they missed out on and according to two different Rivals recruiting experts, but the Buckeyes aren’t don’t trying to flip some prospects. Find out below which two players Ohio State is still heavily recruiting.

Defensive end Marquise Lightfoot

Is Miami commit Marquise Lightfoot on flip watch?@GregSmithRivals weighs in and spotlights five players from the Midwest Region on Flip Watch:https://t.co/fExumV8UAk pic.twitter.com/vJTJpgJmaw — Rivals (@Rivals) July 9, 2023

Rumor

Many, including myself, thought Lightfoot was going to verbally commit to Ohio State. At the last moments, the Illinois star decided to verbal to Miami (FL), shocking many. Greg Smith of Rivals doesn’t think Lightfoot’s recruitment is over. He claims that “Ohio State is not going away in this recruitment.” It makes sense and if there is any doubt with Lightfoot, the Buckeyes will surely welcome him with open arms.

Advertisement

Safety Peyton Woodyard

Is Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard on flip watch?@adamgorney weighs in and spotlights five players from the West Region on Flip Watch: https://t.co/UQre0rWfHv pic.twitter.com/WR9XyuI2Zl — Rivals (@Rivals) July 9, 2023

Rumor

This time it’s Adam Gorney who thinks that Georgia commit Woodyard is on flip watch. The bad news is that this one might not be trending Ohio State’s way. Gorney believes that “USC would be a major contender,” as they vie to land his teammate Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who is also considering the Buckeyes. There is mention of Alabama being a threat to flip Woodyard as well, but using Gorney’s logic, if Ohio State lands Viliamu-Asa, its chances to flip Woodyard increase.

Advertisement

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire