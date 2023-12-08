Report: Ohio State has plans to host high profile transfer quarterback

It was a big surprise when Ohio State football starting quarterback, Kyle McCord, entered the transfer portal, leaving the Buckeyes with just two viable options for the Cotton Bowl in Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz.

Just as concerning is what the room will look like next season, especially considering for the second year in-a-row, a new starter will lead the Buckeyes. One transfer that has been connected to Ohio State is former Duke Blue Devil Riley Leonard.

Much of the buzz with the star has been his interest in Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes aren’t completely out of the picture after Leonard just officially visited South Bend.

QB Spotlight: Riley Leonard (Duke) *One of the most underrated QBs in the country *Watch him in the @MilitaryBowl today vs UCF *31tot tds, 2,794yds passing, 636yds rushing *Few highlights⬇️@DukeFBTalk @DukeFBCoverage pic.twitter.com/EPBdUNxPk9 — QB Spotlight (@QBspotlight) December 28, 2022

According to this report by Ryan Roberts of Irish Breakdown, “there are tentative plans for Leonard to visit both Auburn and Ohio State.” Battling injuries the junior threw for 1,102 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His sophomore year was much better, throwing for almost 3,000 yards with 20 touchdowns and 6 picks, with 699 yards on the ground and 13 scores.

At the current moment, many options for the Buckeyes still remain, but it is difficult to know who is really one that the staff is considering bringing in to compete.

