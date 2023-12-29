Report: Ohio State’s Larry Johnson reaches out to portal defensive end

For the second year in-a-row, Ohio State has slow played the transfer portal, waiting for its players to make decisions for the 2024 season.

Many have wondered why they haven’t taken a commitment, canceled visits and haven’t shown much interest in transfers. That might be changing soon, as the Buckeyes will finish their season on Friday against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

With players finally making their decisions, Ohio State may be turning up the transfer portal heat and this report by Bill Kurelic (subscription required) of 247Sports confirms that. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson has reached out to Miami (OH) edge rusher, Caiden Woullard, according to Kurelic.

The junior had a very impressive season for the RedHawks, registering 9.5 sacks along with two forced fumbles and 41 tackles. Woullard’s sack production would have led this seasons Buckeye team by a wide margin.

Since it looks like Jack Sawyer could be returning, this may be a signal that J.T. Tuimoloua is off to the NFL after the Cotton Bowl. It would make a lot of sense as to why Johnson is turning up the heat on Woullard even though they have yet to offer at this point.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire