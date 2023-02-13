Report: Ohio State hosting 5-star Georgia safety in June

In Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles scheme, safeties are a very important piece of the puzzle. That group for the Buckeyes played well overall, but had hiccups, especially in the final two games.

The best way to fix this issue is through recruiting and Georgia safety KJ Bolden is at the top of the list for the 2024 cycle. There is an easy connection for Bolden and the Buckeyes, his uncle, Perry Eliano, is Ohio State’s safeties coach.

That relationship has put the Buckeyes in high consideration. According to the report by 247Sports Blair Angulo, Bolden has scheduled an official visit to Columbus for the weekend of June 16.

Recruiting news and notes from the Las Vegas Battle 7v7 tournament, including 5-star safety KJ Bolden locking in an official visit to Ohio State: https://t.co/TuarDSsRoz pic.twitter.com/nQfcq19GDD — Blair Angulo (@bangulo) February 12, 2023

Bolden is also considering Alabama, Georgia, USC and Oregon, and could visit those schools as well. Angulo also notes the star safety is looking to make his decision later in the summer. He is the No. 4 overall player and top safety in the country according to the 247Sports composite.

