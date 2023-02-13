NC State at Syracuse Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
NC State at Syracuse preview, prediction, and breakdown for the college basketball game on Tuesday, February 14
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
The scandal-ridden New York congressman seemingly cannot escape internet mockery
49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel didn't hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary -- cornerback James Bradberry in particular -- around Super Bowl LVII.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
Former NFL offensive lineman Conrad Dobler, who reveled in his reputation as a player who landed from time to time on the wrong side of the rulebook, has died. He was 72. Dobler entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick in 1972, selected by the then-St. Louis Cardinals. He spent six years with the [more]
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
The Warriors are taking a risk they realize might backfire by trading away James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons.
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
The Warriors adding size on the buyout market only works if it makes sense for Steve Kerr's system.
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
The message, of course, was sent with love.
Three weeks after his team was eliminated, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still finds ways to remain relevant to the NFL. This time around, it’s not necessarily a good way. At least not from the perspective of his business partners. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that other owners currently are miffed at [more]
Just days after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a trip to watch the Super Bowl.
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but the game was decided on a lot more than a holding penalty.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
The Chiefs quarterback put together a season that is unmatched in NFL history.