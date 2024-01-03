Report: Ohio State to host transfer quarterback on visit

Jan. 3—Ohio State football coach Ryan Day might not be done adding to his quarterback room for the coming season.

ESPN reported Wednesday morning former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard will make a recruiting visit to Ohio State "in the upcoming days, a sign of mutual interest between the parties."

Ohio State does not have an incumbent at the position after 2023 starter Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse last month.

Day signed 247Sports Composite five-star prospect Air Noland last month to join Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz for spring football.

Brown is entering his third year in the program while Kienholz, a fellow four-star prospect, arrived last summer.

Both saw action in the Buckeyes' 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl last week, and neither looked impressive.

Brown completed 4 of 6 passes before leaving the game with an ankle injury, and Kienholz was 6 for 17.