Report: Ohio State will host Alabama offensive lineman this weekend

Ohio State football has slow played the transfer portal, but it looks like it’s starting to heat up.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is currently in Columbus for an official visit, and now Pete Nakos of On3 is reporting that Alabama center, Seth McLaughlin, will be visiting this coming weekend.

It wasn’t the best Rose Bowl for the former Crimson Tide center, as he struggled with his snaps throughout the contest. The final play of the game, the issues continued, as his errand snap didn’t help his quarterback and created some mis-timing that resulted in a stop to end the game.

With Carson Hinzman not playing in the Sugar Bowl, you have to wonder what position they are recruiting McLaughlin at. Either way, there is a need for interior lineman and the Buckeyes can just figure out positions later.

