Report: Ohio State will host 2024 Florida safety on an official visit in the fall

The 2024 safety recruiting for Ohio State is starting to take shape.

As reported earlier today, Georgia’s KJ Bolden has now set a commitment date. On Saturday, another target, Jordon Johnson-Rubell, made his verbal commitment to Texas.

The Buckeye coaching staff will know how hard it has to go after other recruits on their safety board after Bolden makes his choice, but they are already setting themselves up with others.

Florida safety, Zaquan Patterson, who goes to the same high school as current wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith, will make an official visit this fall according to this report by 247Sports Bill Kurelic (subscription required).

Patterson stands 6 feet and weighs 185 pounds. He is ranked as the No. 4 safety and 74th overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also considering Miami (FL), Auburn, Florida State, and Michigan.

