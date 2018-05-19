Ohio State grad transfer QB Joe Burrow picks LSU

LSU has another contender for its starting quarterback job. Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow announced Friday night that he will continue his career at LSU, confirming several outlets that reported the news earlier in the day.

Picked LSU over Cincinnati

Burrow decided to leave Ohio State at the conclusion of spring practice. He was considered a contender for the starting quarterback job with Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell. Earlier this week, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Haskins would get the first crack at being the team’s starting quarterback.

Burrow, who suffered a broken thumb in 2017, was Ohio State’s No. 3 quarterback last season behind J.T. Barrett and Haskins after serving as Barrett’s backup in 2016. He performed well in the Ohio State spring game and immediately became the top available quarterback on the transfer market when he announced he was leaving the Buckeyes.

As a graduate transfer, Burrow is immediately eligible and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The Ohio native chose LSU over Cincinnati.

What does the LSU QB competition now look like?

With Burrow’s arrival, LSU’s competition to succeed Danny Etling — who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft by the New England Patriots — is pretty crowded.

Burrow joins Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse in the derby to replace Etling. Brennan was Etling’s backup in 2017 though it reasons that Burrow thinks he’s got a great shot to start if he’s choosing the Tigers.

Earlier this month, Kevin Noon of BuckeyeGrove.com described Burrow’s skillset to Yahoo Sports.

“He’s kind of an Alex Smith type. Strong arm, quick release. Deceptive runner. He’s more of a run threat than you would expect. Not as much of a vertical passer as some but he can make those throws,” Noon said. “He’s best when getting rid of it quickly but versatile enough to be a dangerous weapon as a downfield passer. Highly competitive kid.”

Brennan, a redshirt sophomore, was a four-star recruit in the 2016 recruiting class and the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country. Narcisse was a three-star recruit in the class of 2017 and redshirted a year ago. Burrow was a three-star recruit in the class of 2015.

Whoever wins the job will have a lot of pressure. LSU has struggled for years to find stability at the quarterback position; while Etling was a serviceable quarterback he was far from a star as LSU’s running game carried the load for the offense.

In addition to replacing Etling at quarterback, LSU must replace its two leading rushers in running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams and leading wide receiver D.J. Chark.

