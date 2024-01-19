Report: Ohio State has found its next offensive coordinator

It has been one of the worst kept secrets in college football, Ohio State was looking to add an offensive coordinator to its coaching staff.

Head coach Ryan Day has spoken on the subject, but nothing had come to fruition until Thursday evening. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that the Buckeyes will hire Bill O’Brien away from the New England Patriots for the position.

The play-calling and coaching experience is abundant with O’Brien, as he’s coached multiple big time quarterbacks like Bryce Young, Tom Brady, and Deshaun Watson. Aside from calling plays for the Pats, his resume also includes stops at Alabama as their offensive coordinator and head coaching stops with Penn State and the Houston Texans.

Sources: Ohio State is set to hire longtime NFL head coach Bill O’Brien as the school’s new offensive coordinator. O’Brien served last season as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and has been the head coach at the Texans and in the Big Ten at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/19e2iXv6oe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

Thamel also reports that O’Brien will most likely call plays, taking away from a duty Day has done since becoming the head coach. On first impression, it’s a great hire considering the top level quarterbacks he’s coached in the past. Also, having worked with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban is a big time feather in his cap.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire