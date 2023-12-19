Report: Ohio State football reaches out to transfer linebacker from USC

During the 2023 recruiting cycle, linebacker Tackett Curtis had Ohio State in his final two schools, ultimately choosing USC.

This past season, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 225-pound freshman played well for the Trojans, registering 40 tackles, 2 sacks, forcing a fumble, and recovering two. On Monday night, Curtis entered the transfer portal and immediately was connect to the Buckeyes due to his relationship with the coaching staff during his recruitment.

According to 247Sports Bill Kurelic (subscription required), Ohio State had already made contact with Curtis as defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is leading his re-recruitment since their relationship spanned back to the Buckeye DC’s Oklahoma State days.

Year 1⚔️! Time to Hunt💯 pic.twitter.com/fsQUuAea1g — TACKETT CURTIS (@curtis_tackett) December 19, 2023

The situation is obviously developing, so we will make updates as they become known.

