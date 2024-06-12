Report: Ohio State football loses another staffer to Michigan

The rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan doesn’t start and end on the field, it also happens on the coaching staff.

Earlier this year, former Buckeyes running back coach Tony Alford defected North and took the same position with the Wolverines. On Tuesday, it was reported by On3’s Spencer Holbrook that Ohio State’s assistant AD of football recruiting. Erin Dunston. will also move on, and take the Director of Operations position at Michigan.

This one hurts much more than Alford, as Dunston has done a fantastic job helping the Buckeyes recruiting efforts. There are some family ties for her with the Wolverines, as her sister, Jillian, is an assistant women’s basketball coach and played for them as well.

BREAKING: Ohio State star recruiting staffer Erin Dunston is leaving the Buckeyes program for Michigan, @LettermenRow can confirm. READ: https://t.co/cmP76qIUFH pic.twitter.com/qEAI7rsQVU — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) June 11, 2024

As if the rivalry couldn’t get any more heated, this move by Dunston has thrown more gas to the fire.

