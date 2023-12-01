Report: Ohio State football to lose safety to transfer portal

It’s not out of the ordinary to see players move on through the transfer portal, and for the second time this “offseason,” Ohio State is seeing a player on the move.

According to Jeremy Birmingham of Rivals, Buckeye safety, Cam Martinez, has entered the portal and will look to finish his career elsewhere. The fourth-year player saw his playing time decrease significantly from last year, as younger players jumped him on the depth chart.

Martinez only played in two games this season, against Youngstown State and Wisconsin, registering one tackle in each game. With the Ohio State secondary being so deep, this isn’t a huge loss.

Ohio State 4th-year safety Cameron Martinez tells me he'll enter the transfer portal. The Buckeyes defensive back is open to playing either side of the ball at next stop. He was a two-time Michigan HS Player of the Year (2018-2019) and the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) November 30, 2023

It will be interesting to see if others from this group join Martinez in moving on, especially considering the talent the Buckeyes have entering the program from the 2024 recruiting class and also the returning contributors.

