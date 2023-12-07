Report: Ohio State has been in contact with former Texas A&M defensive lineman

While Ohio State football has seen more action with players entering the transfer portal than most, it is still trying to find the right fits to bring into the program.

One of the Buckeyes’ targets is former Texas A&M defensive lineman, LT Overton, who entered the portal on Tuesday. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 265-pound defender has two seasons of play under his belt, registering 48 tackles and a sack.

According to a report by 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Overton has been contacted by the Buckeyes along with multiple other higher profile schools. As a recruit, the Georgia native was ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman and 14th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, putting him in the 5-star range.

Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton is the No. 8 overall prospect in the @247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings. He has been contacted “LSU, Ohio State, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia” per his family since going in the portal. https://t.co/5hnwRkd0pN — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 7, 2023

Ohio State did offer Overton as a recruit, so the relationship is still there. We will see how far that goes in his re-recruitment.

