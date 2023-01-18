Report: Ohio State to get commitment from transfer portal quarterback

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added and gained to their quarterback room over the 36 hours. Obviously, we all know who they lost, as C.J. Stroud declared for the NFL draft on Monday morning.

Ryan Day has found a veteran presence to replace Stroud’s seat in the quarterback room in Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia. It’s clearly not a big splash move for the program, as the former Beaver has thrown for just 1,250 over his three years of playing time. Gebbia accounted for just five touchdowns through the air while throwing four interceptions.

He’s an average runner as well, with under 50 yards and three scores. It seems like he will be more of a mentor to Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, as they are viewed as the real contenders for the vacant starting spot. You also can never have too much depth at the position.

TRANSFER PORTAL

Ohio State is adding quarterback depth with Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia coming aboard for his final season of eligibility. https://t.co/3WgWN92BbP — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) January 17, 2023

Austin Ward was the first to report the news, while Gebbia’s Twitter account has been silent. We are still awaiting on word from the quarterback but multiple reputable outlets have confirmed the addition.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire