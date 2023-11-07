Report: Ohio State coach Ryan Day, family not connected to NCAA investigation of Michigan

According to a report by Yahoo Sports, the NCAA notified the Big Ten that there are no connections between Ohio State football coach Ryan Day or his family to the investigation into Michigan football for alleged sign stealing, Yahoo Sports reported.

As the investigation continued, rumors started over social media and other websites that Day and select family members has been involved in the NCAA's investigation. According to the Yahoo Sports report, Day and family members had received threats because of these rumors.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, according to Yahoo, reached out to the NCAA to seek answers over Day's involvement. The NCAA later confirmed that Day nor his family members were involved.

According to Yahoo Sports, Petitti and the Big Ten are considering a multi-game suspension of Harbaugh. The conference gave Michigan a two-to-three-day response window before a penalty is given.

Michigan officials, Yahoo reports, are "gearing up for legal action."

According to the Washington Post, Michigan scouts were planning to attend "as many as eight" Ohio State games, spending more than $3,000 on tickets and travel. The report also found found a document with "planned sign-stealing travel for the rest of the season, listing opponents' schedules, which games Michigan scouts would attend and how much money was budgeted for travel and tickets."

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks to the scoreboard during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Yahoo Sports previously quoted an unnamed Ohio State football support staff member who said the Buckeyes "changed things up" ahead of the 2022 Michigan game to combat potential sign stealing.

"We heard they had a guy pick plays pretty good and had all this information from not your typical ways of getting the signals," the staff member said. "We get into the game and it’s the second quarter. I see him across the field and he’s checking his 11x17 sheet."

Connor Stalions, a Michigan football analytics assistant, was suspended with pay and later resigned from the program as a person of interest in the NCAA and Big Ten investigation.

Ohio State will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor at noon Nov. 25.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day not connected to NCAA investigation of Michigan, per report