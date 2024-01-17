Report: Ohio State battling Georgia for Alabama All-American in transfer portal

It seems like the news about Alabama continues to rise, and like the others, Ohio State is looking to capitalize on Nick Saban’s retirement.

On Wednesday, safety Caleb Downs entered the transfer portal, after a single season with the Crimson Tide where he looked dominant. The 6-foot, 203-pound defender had 107 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced and recovered fumble.

Those numbers were good enough to garner All-American status, and after the Buckeyes were a finalist during his recruitment, they are one of two schools that are fighting for him to suit up in new school colors.

247Sports Steve Wiltfong weighed in on Downs’ potential destinations (subscription required), which have two major players, Ohio State and Georgia.

REPORT: Alabama star DB Caleb Downs plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @JeremyO_Johnson.https://t.co/JgrxrCmBqT pic.twitter.com/tzAfwJSXne — On3 (@On3sports) January 17, 2024

Wiltfong exclaimed that “Ohio State checks the boxes for Downs,” but didn’t put the Buckeyes in the lead.

Unfortunately for the OSU, it looks like the Bulldogs are his current top choice, but that could change as the days go by. His addition would be another monster transfer win for Ohio State, so expect the Bucks to pull out all the stops to get Downs to commit.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire