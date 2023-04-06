Report: Ohio State basketball adds Minnesota transfer forward

The rumors about Jamison Battle and Ohio State were true. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher forward, according to multiple reports, has committed to Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes.

Battle is exactly what the Ohio State basketball team needs, with size and shooting. The 6-foot, 7-inch, and 225-pound wing shot 35% from 3 over his career and 42% from the field. He is a solid rebounder as well, grabbing over 5 boards per contest during his four seasons playing college basketball.

Personally, I’m a big fan of this addition, especially considering Battle knows the conference and has a lot of experience. He has yet to play in an NCAA Tournament game and that should change as the Buckeyes return four of five starters and multiple bench contributors from last year’s team.

BREAKING: Ohio State Lands Big Time Minnesota Transfer Jamison Battle Battle shoots it with real volume behind the arc and can drain them deep all over the court hugeee pickup for Ohio State pic.twitter.com/wzSTnarmND — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) April 6, 2023

