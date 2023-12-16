Report: Ohio State 5-star defensive end visiting other schools

It has been a rough early finish for Ohio State and its 2024 recruiting class 5-star prospects.

We have already seen defensive tackle Justin Scott flip to Miami, while wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, continues to take visits. You can now add defensive end Eddrick Houston to that list.

According to 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, the No. 26 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is taking official visits this weekend to Clemson and Alabama. There are rumors surrounding the status of defensive line coach Larry johnson and a potential retirement, which could be the reason why Houston could be wavering on his verbal pledge.

Nothing concrete has been announced about Johnson’s future, so Houston could just be covering his bases. Either way, this is something to monitor as the early signing period is quickly approaching, starting on Tuesday the 20th.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire