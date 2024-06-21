Report: Ohio State 2025 commit will visit rival Big Ten school this weekend

As we all know with recruiting that it’s not over until the prospect is signed, and Ohio State football is going through that right now.

Not only are the Buckeyes trying to flip commitments from other schools, they are having to fend off other programs for their verbals. One of those is 2025 Philadelphia defensive end, Zahir Mathis.

According to this report by 247Sports Brian Dohn (subscription required), the 6-foot, 6-inch, 225-pound pass rusher will take an official visit to Penn State this weekend.

This should be viewed as significant, as he’s a local product for the Nittany Lions. Ohio State would hate to see the nation’s No. 60 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings flip to a rival Big Ten program.

The recruitment of Mathis is looking like it’s going to go down to the wire, with the Buckeyes having to stave off hard charging Penn State.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire