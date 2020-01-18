Report: Officer chooses not to press charges against Odell Beckham Jr.

Common sense will prevail, after all.

Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports that the arrest warrant issued against Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could soon be withdrawn, because the officer who was slapped in the butt by OBJ does not want to press charges. Per the report, the New Orleans Police Department may withdraw the warrant as soon as this weekend.

The officer had been telling players to put out cigars in the locker room. Beckham then slapped the officer in the rear end.

Under he letter of the law, it’s technically a battery. Any punch, slap, shove, etc. amounts to a battery if the person who was punched, slapped, shoved, etc.’d objects to it. And if the officer wanted to push it, the case would have proceeded, with OBJ ultimately getting some sort of slap on the wrist for the slap on the ass.

Withdrawal of the arrest warrant doesn’t necessarily end the issue. The NFL could still take action under the Personal Conduct Policy, either for the slapping of the officer or the distribution of cash to LSU student-athletes. The NFL has shown a high degree of deference to its free farm system; nine years ago, for example, when Terrelle Pryor entered the supplemental draft in lieu of serving a five-game suspension, the NFL crafted a five-game suspension out of thin air.