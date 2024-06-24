Report: Offer made, player keen – Brighton leading candidates to sign Milan target Wieffer

Brighton & Hove Albion are ready to rival AC Milan for the signing of Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord and they have put forward an offer, a report claims.

According to 1908.nl who cover Feyenoord, Brighton are now the ‘leading candidates’ to sign Wieffer from Feyenoord. They confirm that the 24-year-old has also received interest from Milan, but it is the Premier League side who are ‘doing everything’ to win the race.

A first big offer has already been made to Feyenoord and while their sources do not want to make any statements yet about the amount, they do state that Brighton have been following him for 18 months and that the Dutch side are after £30m to sell, which is around €35m.

Wieffer is seen as an ideal reinforcement for the new head coach Fabian Hürzeler, who was recently presented as successor to the departed Roberto De Zerbi. Hürzeler was also on Feyenoord’s list to succeed Arne Slot, but the Rotterdam club chose Brian Priske.

Having signed from Excelsior in the summer of 2022 for €575k, Feyenoord owe 15% of the profits to their city rivals if and when they sell. The midfielder has just returned from holiday and is keen on the move to Brighton, but is patiently awaiting the development of the negotiations.