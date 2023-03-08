Report: Offensive analyst Jordan Somerville to leave for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job

More coaching changes seem to be taking place with the Oregon Ducks, with another key member of the offensive staff moving on to a higher position elsewhere in the industry.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, offensive analyst Jordan Somerville is expected to leave Eugene and take over as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the NFL level. Somerville had spent one season with the Ducks after working as the RB coach and recruiting coordinator for New Mexico.

Prior to that, Somerville spent time at Arizona State as a graduate assistant, and he was one of Oregon’s stronger recruiters in the state of Arizona.

Somerville will be working under Tampa Bay’s new offensive coordinator David Canales, who accepted the position earlier this year after a strong showing in Seattle with Geno Smith and the Seahawks. The QB coach for the Buccaneers currently is Thaddeus Lewis.

This is the third offensive coach that Dan Lanning will have to replace this offseason after both offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm left for bigger titles. As Lanning has said throughout his time at Oregon, this is ultimately a good thing, since it means that top-level coaches will want to come to Eugene, knowing that it will give them a chance to level up in their careers.

