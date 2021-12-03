Report: Odell Beckham’s Week 13 status 'up in the air' due to hip injury

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that even though Odell Beckham Jr. was dealing with a hip pointer, the receiver’s injury shouldn’t affect his availability for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

But then Beckham missed Thursday’s practice. Now, everything isn’t as clear.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Beckham’s status for Week 13 is “up in the air” due to the hip injury. While the hip is not considered a major issue, it could potentially keep him out this week.

Beckham has played a pair of games for the Rams since signing with the club last month. He caught a pair of passes for 18 yards in his debut against San Francisco in Week 10. Then after a Week 11 bye, he caught five of his 10 targets for 81 yards with a touchdown against Green Bay. Despite playing through the hip issue, Beckham was on the field for 98 percent of Los Angeles’ snaps at Lambeau Field.

The Rams’ receiver depth is already being tested since Robert Woods is out for the season after tearing his ACL. Receiver Ben Skowronek missed last week’s game with a back injury, but was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after he was limited on Wednesday.

