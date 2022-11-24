Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed Odell Beckham would visit the team after Thanksgiving Day, but Jones didn’t say when.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the visit will take place Monday, Dec. 5.

Beckham also reportedly will visit the Giants, which is where he began his career in 2014 as a first-round draft selection. The G.M., head coach and quarterback have changed since he was there.

The Cowboys have openly recruited Beckham for weeks.

The overriding question always has been about money: Are the Cowboys willing to pay Beckham what it will take to sign him?

The Chiefs, Bills and 49ers also could have interest in Beckham, who is coming back from a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

Report: Odell Beckham to visit Cowboys on Dec. 5 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk